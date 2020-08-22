AFD rescue multiple pets from fire Friday night

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Fire Department said they responded to a structure on August 21, at 5924 NE 9th St. in Amarillo at 9:34 p.m.

AFD said when they arrived at 9:39 p.m. they found a single-story, multiple residences with fire coming out of a window in the front of an apartment.

The fire was brought under control by 9:48 p.m., and crews were able to rescue multiple pets from the structure, according to AFD. AFD added that two cats were given supplemental oxygen by firefighters and their condition greatly improved.

The fire caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage, according to AFD and the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

Red Cross was also notified to assist the occupants.

