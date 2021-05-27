Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Video Forecast

Live Weather Cameras

Download Weather App

AFD reports to structure fire at 6100 block of Princeton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

courtesy AFD Facebook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports a fire in an exterior brick wall was contained in the 6100 block of Princeton

The Amarillo Fire Department reports they were dispatched to a structure fire in the 6100 block of Princeton this morning.

AFD said fire crews found smoke venting from the attic of the home.

Firefighters made entry into the house to search for an active fire and found none.

According to AFD a repairman on scene was heating up a pipe to remove an outside spigot from the home. The heat transferred into the exterior wall and was smoldering. Firefighters removed some bricks from the outside of the structure to check for extension and fully extinguish the fire.

AFD said there were no occupants at the time of the fire.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss