AFD reports to structure fire at 6100 block of Princeton

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports a fire in an exterior brick wall was contained in the 6100 block of Princeton

The Amarillo Fire Department reports they were dispatched to a structure fire in the 6100 block of Princeton this morning.

AFD said fire crews found smoke venting from the attic of the home.

Firefighters made entry into the house to search for an active fire and found none.

According to AFD a repairman on scene was heating up a pipe to remove an outside spigot from the home. The heat transferred into the exterior wall and was smoldering. Firefighters removed some bricks from the outside of the structure to check for extension and fully extinguish the fire.

AFD said there were no occupants at the time of the fire.