AFD reports to structure fire at 6100 block of Princeton

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports a fire in an exterior brick wall was contained in the 6100 block of Princeton
The Amarillo Fire Department reports they were dispatched to a structure fire in the 6100 block of Princeton this morning.
AFD said fire crews found smoke venting from the attic of the home.
Firefighters made entry into the house to search for an active fire and found none.
According to AFD a repairman on scene was heating up a pipe to remove an outside spigot from the home. The heat transferred into the exterior wall and was smoldering. Firefighters removed some bricks from the outside of the structure to check for extension and fully extinguish the fire.
AFD said there were no occupants at the time of the fire.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- ‘Red Nose Day’ returns for 2021 with a special edition of NBC’s ‘The Wall’ to fight child poverty
- Oklahoma City police officer fired for allegedly not picking up piece of severed ear, other misconduct
- What’s that sound? Some COVID survivors report tinnitus as long-term side effect
- LIVE TONIGHT: How the end of Texas’ legislative session will impact you
- CVS offers Super Bowl trip, other sweepstakes prizes to people who get COVID shot