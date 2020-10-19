AFD reports housefire on Washington Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department reported a housefire on the 2000 block of S. Washington Street on Sunday.

The first AFD unit, according to the department, arrive at around 8 p.m. to respond to smoke and fire showing from a single-story home.

AFD firefighters extinguished the fire and searched the home, finding no people inside and reporting no injuries.

The house search was completed at around 8:20 p.m. and the fire was under control by 8:22 p.m., says AFD.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal Office is investigating.

More from MyHighPlains.com: