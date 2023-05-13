AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding an afternoon second-alarm fire at West Texas Golf Cars resulting in an estimated $1 million in damage.

Officials with AFD detailed that crews responded after multiple reports of fire and smoke and when Engine 13 arrived at the scene they called for a second alarm response due to the amount of smoke.

According to AFD, at around 12:35 p.m. on May 13, Engine 12 arrived first to find 20 to 30 golf carts heavily involved in smoke.

Officials said downed power lines delayed the crews’ access to the fire making it hard to get water to the fire. AFD said Xcel responded to shut off the power and firefighters were able to then bring the fire under control at around 1:29 p.m.

Officials said a total of eight units responded to the fire.

AFD detailed that no injuries were reported.

According to AFD, the Fire Marshal’s Office responded and this fire is undetermined right now.