AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a Christmas Eve house fire in North Amarillo.

According to AFD, at around 6:34 p.m. on Dec. 24 crews were dispatched to a structure fire at a residence located at 315 NE 6th.

AFD said crews arrived to find fire showing from the rear of the single-story residence.

Officials said crews reset fire conditions through a bedroom window and entered the home to complete extinguishment and search. AFD said the crew had the fire under control in seven minutes.

AFD stated that there were no injuries, and the property had no utilities.

AFD added that Fire Marshals were notified and will be investigating.