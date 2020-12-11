AFD offers tips to the community to help first responders stay safe and stations staffed during the pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department has more than 280 crew members, but due to the pandemic they said they find themselves working hard to ensure there is a full team at all times.

Captain Cody Snyder of AFD, stated not even firemen are immune from COVID-19. He said with some being exposed or possibly even catching the virus they have had to work a little differently.

According to Captain Snyder, in the beginning they were worried about running out of PPE but now that fear has switched to the possibility of running out of first responders.

There is supposed to be a four man minimal staffing at all times, this according to Capt. Snyder.

As of right now they have yet to call in another city to assist but they are shuffling people around as exposures happen and are just taking it day by day.

Tips to help first responders remain safe: