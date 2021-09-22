AFD making changes to firefighter hiring process

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department is announcing a change within the City of Amarillo’s firefighter hiring process.

AFD said, beginning in January of 2022, the department will host a new fire academy and train successful applicants to become state-certified Firefighters and Basic-level Emergency Medical Technicians.

Previously, AFD said the hiring practice was to hire candidates who were previously certified with Firefighter and EMT-Basic credentials, but fewer candidates have applied to take the Civil Service entrance exam for the past decade. AFD added it has not been fully staffed since 2019, which has increased overtime expenses.

AFD continues saying this change will allow the AFD to directly hire, train and certify candidates from the Amarillo area. Additionally, recruiting within underrepresented communities will improve efforts to promote diversity within the department.

Interested candidates must be between 18 and 35 years of age and possess a high school diploma or GED to qualify for testing.