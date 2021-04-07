AFD Honor Guard attends Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walkers’ funeral

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department said the AFD Honor Guard attended the funeral of Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walkers.

Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker was taken off life support after being shot multiple times on March 26 after stopping on the side of FM 2383 outside Mexia to help a person with a broken-down vehicle.

Walker is survived by his wife and four children. He was taken off life support after his organs were donated, Texas DPS said.