AFD hiring up to 15 new recruits

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department announced that they will be hiring up to 15 new recruits.

AFD says, on Dec. 12, they will administer a Civil Service Exam for the position of Firefighter.

AFD lists the minimum requirements as follows;

Basic Structural Firefighter Certification.

EMT-Basic Certification

Highschool graduate or equivalent certificate.

Must be at least 19 years of age, not to exceed age 35, on the date of employment.

Must possess a valid Texas Class C driver’s license and be able to obtain a Class B or A (or equivalent CDL) within one year from the date of hire.

U.S. Citizen (birth or naturalized). If you are not a United States citizen, your immigration status must be current and must permit you to work a full-time job in this country.

Must be able to read, write, and speak English.

Must pass a general aptitude civil service written examination and an oral interview.

Must have initiated the Hepatitis B vaccination series by the date of hire. (The vaccine is usually given as 3 shots over a 6-month period.)

According to AFD, Firefighter, and EMT certifications must be turned into Fire Administration at 310 S. Van Buren, Amarillo, TX 79101 separate from the online application and must be delivered by the application deadline or the applicant will not be allowed to sit for the examination.

Arrangements to email or fax documentation may be made by calling AFD Fire Administration at (806) 378-9360.

The application can be found here, Follow the link, go to “Search Postings” and scroll down to “Firefighter”, then click ‘apply’ for position.

The last day to apply is Dec. 4.

