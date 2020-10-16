AFD: Fleetwood Apartments fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Early this morning, the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a blaze close to home; Fleetwood Apartments on Janet St., immediately behind a station.

Firefighters at Fire Station 5 heard what sounded like breaking glass, and opened the back door to see heavy fire showing from Fleetwood Apartments. Firefighters notified dispatch and a second alarm response began.

AFD reports that crews were on the scene by 1 a.m. and quickly had the fire knocked down. Several apartments were evacuated in the meantime, until the fire was under control around 1:35 a.m.

Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office responded and is currently investigating the blaze. Damage estimates have not been released, but AFD crews successfully kept the fire from spreading to other apartment units.

No injuries were reported.

More from MyHighPlains.com: