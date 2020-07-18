AFD called to Amarillo Zoo following employees experiencing breathing restrictions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department said they were called to the Amarillo Zoo to inspect after employees reported respiratory restrictions.

According to Fire Department Captain, Cody Snyder, Amarillo Zoo employees entered the big cat enclosure to do some cleaning, and four employees reported respiratory restrictions.

Following that, the AFD sent Hazmat teams to the Zoo to investigate.

According to Captain Snyder, The hazmat team picked up on ammonia coming from the area, something he said was pretty normal for big cats.

Snyder said the commander on the scene said it was likely to be nothing, and that they would throw more water into the cage to see if it fixed the problem caused by the ammonia.

We will have more information here, as it becomes available.

