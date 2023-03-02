AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — At its annual State Of The Economy Breakfast Thursday, the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) highlighted seven employers bringing nearly 4,000 new jobs, and more than $2 billion in capital investments across a number of industries, to Amarillo.

While diversifying the economy is crucial to growth, agriculture is very much a part of the area’s bread and butter.

“We know that we’re, we do supply the food, fuel and fiber for the country,” said Kevin Carter, President and CEO of the AEDC.

Many of these jobs will require skilled labor, which places further demand on local trade schools and universities.

“I think you’ll see tremendous growth in the career and technical education departments in the five school districts, and then Amarillo College,” Carter explained.

“Adding in the STEM and then leading it into Amarillo College, into WT, into Texas Tech to provide that,” said Dr. Ann Macy, a Jean Edwards Professor of Finance in the Amarillo National Bank School of Accounting, Economics and Finance, in the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University. “But I think you’ll also see it with the trade schools. There’s almost a greater need for the for trade schools in the sense that there seems to be a lot of our older individuals in the trades are going to be retiring in the next five to 10 years.”

Dr. Macy told KAMR that while area school districts do a great job at teaching STEM, in order for Amarillo’s growth to thrive, it will have to continue to meet demand.

Plenty of these jobs are bringing high pay to the area, some of them in the six figure ballpark, which will have far-reaching implications.

“One of the things that the Amarillo employers are going to have to do is to retain the talent that they want, then they are going to see that he’s going to be upward pressure on wages. But our wage growth is not so much that we’re not pricing ourselves out of the market. We’re just moving up,” Dr. Macy explained.

Amarillo is unique in that it’s a city whose economy runs on commodities, transportation, healthcare, and agriculture just to name a few. All of it opens the door to a wide range of the tech industry.

With more workers moving into the area, or in many cases, moving back, real estate demand is going to increase, as will the load on the city’s infrastructure.

“There is tremendous desire to live within Amarillo proper or within Canyon proper, because of the city services. So we have to make sure that we have the ability to provide the utilities to them, and the water, the sewage, the electrical, all of that,” Dr. Macy noted.

The current state of the economy is strong, it’s definitely going to come with adjustments.

“We don’t want to be expensive. And you know, we don’t want to be the metroplex. But we know we’ve got to grow our population to grow our workforce,” Carter said.

For more information on the AEDC, including other areas of growth for Amarillo, click here.