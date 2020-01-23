AEDC presents State of the Economy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation presented its second annual State of the Economy on January 22, 2020.

The report shows the Amarillo metropolitan area posted a second, consecutive year of steady economic growth in 2019. The unemployment rate in Amarillo is sitting near 2.5%, the lowest in our region since the mid-1970s.

Kevin Carter, president and CEO of the AEDC, attributes a large part of that growth to three projects established here in 2019: The CHEP Pallet Company, SSI Foods and the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine.

“We’re very fortunate here in Amarillo to have a diverse economy,” Carter added.

That diversity was represented at the event in a panel of local business owners from different industries here in Amarillo, including Pondaseta co-owner and brewer, Caleb West.

“We had no idea exactly what to expect, we were launching into a business that was somewhat unknown to the Amarillo market as a whole, we’ve been received with open arms, we feel like we’re members of the community rather than just a business that sells something to a few random people,” West explained.

West says Pondaseta combines two sectors: hospitality and manufacturing.

“What we’re looking at in the future is how do we best grow our business, and for us that means getting people into our taproom but also how are we going to get our product into people’s hands outside our immediate area too,” West explained.

West says he’s confident that Amarillo will continue to grow, and the AEDC agrees.

“I think we’re gonna see that steady increase, we’re not going to see a huge increase although that would be great. You know, I think some of the things that we’ve done to get to this point I think with the Texas Tech Vet School, we could see a little higher tick up in the next couple years, but I think it’s going to take a couple of years for that. So I see this year for 2020, we’re gonna have just steady growth,” Carter said.

