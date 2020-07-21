AEDC approves land purchase in west Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) approved a land purchase in west Amarillo.

The plot of land is located at Point West Parkway and Evans, behind the Texas Tech Vet School.

AEDC President and CEO Kevin Carter said the land positions Amarillo to be competitive in the medical, pharmaceutical, and animal health industry sectors.

“Amarillo is the only city in America that is going to be able to claim that they have vet school, med school, and pharmacy school all in one campus in one location,’ said Carter. “We want to capitalize on that and we feel that these 37.6 acres is going to allow us to do that.”

The land purchase is now pending city council approval.

