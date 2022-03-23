AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation hosted its “State of the Economy” luncheon on Wednesday, reporting economic growth for the city in 2021.

The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) said while the nation was in recovery mode from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Amarillo saw new jobs and increased tax revenues last year.

According to the AEDC, Amarillo saw $91,925,630 in sales tax collection and $8,717,588 in hotel/motel tax collection in 2021.

“We’re the only city over 50,000 that’s had 20 months of continuous sales tax growth. That’s a huge indication of how well our economy is doing,” said AEDC President and CEO, Kevin Carter.

Carter said in 2021, the AEDC launched six major projects, including bringing an Amazon fulfillment center, a Cacique cheese products food processing center, and more businesses to Amarillo.

The American Quarter Horse Association will also remain in Amarillo for the next 10 years, thanks to community-wide and AEDC efforts. The AEDC also helped launch the North Heights Linen Service, Torkworx, and RCC Brass.

With $16 million invested by AEDC and $201 million in project capital investments, the AEDC said those projects altogether created 930 jobs and $34 million in projected new payroll.

“We’ve announced several projects during the pandemic. We’ve been very lucky,” said Carter. “Texas has had, you know, has a great climate for business and Amarillo, we think even capitalizes on that even more.”

He continued, “I have to give people credit a long time ago, 30 years ago, we did a better job of diversifying our economy, and we’re seeing the rewards of that not being just tied to one, you know, industry.”

According to the AEDC, Amarillo also saw 410 building permits for housing starts and 381 for commercial units. Their economic analysis also included 8,415 new vehicle sales and 20,149 used vehicle sales.

In 2021, the AEDC also said 5,712 jobs were posted to their Take Root in Amarillo job board, and Carter said now, it is expanding.

“We’re adding a new platform that’s gonna kick off this next week. It’s called Job Up,” he said. “And it allows it’s more of a job matching more so than a job board.”

The AEDC said it hopes Job Up will attract a new workforce to Amarillo.

“Amarillo is a great product. We have a great quality of life,” Carter added. “There’s certainly some things that we can improve on that or make better, and we’re going to continue to do that.”