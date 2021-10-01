Advo with Hope to Opportunities begins capital campaign, aims to expand

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Advo with Hope to Opportunities announced the start of its campaign to expand the Hope Village – Transitional Employment Center and Park facility. Asking for support from the community, the organization said it would help them “move closer to advancing our individuals into productive job roles in the community and acquire the physical activity essential for their health and well-being.”
According to its website, “Hope to Opportunities Foundation and Advo Companies, Inc. is a non-profit organization that operates a vocational training center, adult day habilitation center, and 28 residential homes for persons with intellectual and physical disabilities.” The organization said that while it primarily serves people with intellectual disabilities, its base has expanded toward those with closed head injuries, cerebral palsy, and those that are deaf, blind, autistic, and diabetic.
Hope Village was described by the organization as an ADA transitional employment center, park, and gymnasium to expand its current vocational training and physical activities programs.
The plan for the facility expanded upon on the organization’s website included five phases:
- Phase I (Fully funded, groundbreaking expected in 2021)
- Warehouse and Consumer Shops Shell Package and Parking – Total Anticipated Cost $3.1 million – The construction will be for the warehouse facility and five independent consumer shops. This phase consists of framing, walls, roof, utilities, pads, and parking lot.
- Phase II
- Warehouse – The warehouse facility will provide manufacturing, assembly, and packaging services to both local and nationwide companies. Clients will be operating the warehouse equipment as well as preparing the products for delivery for public consumers.
- Embroidery/Screen Print Shop – Currently Advo operates its screen printing in the vocational training center and collaborates with two companies to complete the orders. This business will be moved to the Hope Village Transitional Employment Center and Park to accommodate its growth and to place individuals in front of customers, practicing their customer service skills for job placements in the community.
- Coffee, Tea, and Catering Shop – The organization said it will provide a commercial kitchen for adult students to operate and fill orders for catered boxed lunches. “This type of storefront, on this side of town, will be an asset to the community and more importantly, it will prepare our students for job placements in several different work settings.”
- Custom Framing Shop – “Our adult students will demonstrate their great craftsmanship and framing skills with the custom framing shop. The frame shop will also create a wonderful customer service training venue and help promote their social skills and advance them in their outside employment responsibilities.”
- Phase III
- Accessible Park – Total anticipated cost $3.1 million – “The population we serve are primarily adults, having a place to play and increase their physical activity which meets their ADA requirements is not readily available in our community, therefore it is difficult for them to fit in when visiting a city park.”
- Phase IV
- Activity Center/Gymnasium – Total anticipated cost $5.1 million – “The activity center/gymnasium and sports field will be utilized year-round for practices and activities meant to enhance our individual’s ability to train and participate in organized sporting activities.”
- Phase V
- Advo Headquarters – Total Purchase Price $5.5million – “The purchase of the Advo Headquarters from the current owners will eliminate the rental fee and increase cash flow for Advo operations and client needs. This will shelter the property under Hope to Opportunities Foundation, ensuring it’s availability to future generations of Advo clients and solidifying a place for them to call home.”