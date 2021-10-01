Advo with Hope to Opportunities begins capital campaign, aims to expand

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Advo with Hope to Opportunities announced the start of its campaign to expand the Hope Village – Transitional Employment Center and Park facility. Asking for support from the community, the organization said it would help them “move closer to advancing our individuals into productive job roles in the community and acquire the physical activity essential for their health and well-being.”

According to its website, “Hope to Opportunities Foundation and Advo Companies, Inc. is a non-profit organization that operates a vocational training center, adult day habilitation center, and 28 residential homes for persons with intellectual and physical disabilities.” The organization said that while it primarily serves people with intellectual disabilities, its base has expanded toward those with closed head injuries, cerebral palsy, and those that are deaf, blind, autistic, and diabetic.

Hope Village was described by the organization as an ADA transitional employment center, park, and gymnasium to expand its current vocational training and physical activities programs.

via Advo with Hope to Opportunities

The plan for the facility expanded upon on the organization’s website included five phases: