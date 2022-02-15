AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Due to an effort to balance loading on the lines in the Westover Park area near Arden Road, Xcel Energy announced some customers in southwest Amarillo could see power outages Tuesday afternoon.

Outbound phone messages were sent to the customers expected to be impacted on Monday evening, said Xcel Energy. The outages are expected to happen in the Westover park area between 2 and 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Lines can sometimes become overloaded in the same way household wiring can trip off if too many appliances are plugged into a single circuit,” said Xcel Energy director of Customer and Community Relations Brad Baldridge. “Overloads on power lines don’t often become apparent until extreme temperature swings cause customers to use more electricity than normal. Taking the brief outages today to shift the load will help prevent an unplanned outage for potentially thousands of customers when the weather turns cold later this week.”

In total, Xcel said it expected 97 customers to be impacted by two outages, lasting no longer than five to 10 minutes if all things go according to plan.

Elsewhere in the city, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) workers were also expected to begin brine operations on some Amarillo roads in preparation for wintry weather later in the week.