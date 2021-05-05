ADVISORY: Water main break leads to boil water notice in Lefors

LEFORS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A water main break has led to a ‘boil water’ notice for the City of Lefors.

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, residents should boil water before washing hands or faces, brushing teeth, drinking, and other water consumption. Children, seniors, and those with weakened immune systems are noted as particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

Said the City’s announcement, “In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.”

Water system officials are expected to notify customers and residents when the water is safe to use without boiling.

Added the announcement, “Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.”