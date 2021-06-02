ADVISORY: Sherman County urges rabies vaccinations after family finds rabid skunk

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A family southeast of Stratford found a dead, rabid, skunk in their backyard in May, leading to a rabies notice to be issued by Sherman County.

According to Sherman County Emergency Management, the family found the dead skunk at around 11 a.m. on May 12. According to a RING video, the skunk had been wandering in the front lawn in an uncoordinated and wobbly fashion at around 2:30 a.m.

The skunk tested positive for rabies, said the County, after it was retrieved by Animal Control.

After no positive rabies cases were reported in Sherman County in 2020, this is the first positive case for 2021.

via Sherman County Emergency Management

“This is just a reminder for everyone to have their pets vaccinated for rabies if they have been already. ” Sherman County Emergency Management said, after posting the report document on social media.