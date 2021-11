OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, I-40 lanes were opened again after a Thursday morning crash near mile marker 11 in Oldham County.

One person was airlifted from the scene of the one-vehicle rollover, according to officials. Two people were injured, and at least one person’s injuries were noted as serious.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.