BOOKER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Booker Fire Department on social media, crews were responding to a grass fire near FM 281 and CR 23 in Ochiltree County at around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Travelers should avoid the area if possible, or otherwise be cautious of first responders on or near the roadway.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.