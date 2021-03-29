Adults in Texas now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Beginning today, the Department of State Health Services has said all adults will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas.

The state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel recommended last week opening vaccination to everyone who falls under the current Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorizations to protect as many Texans as possible.

“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel in a written statement. “As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death – such as older adults.”

Those in the Amarillo area can continue to check in with the online COVID-19 dashboard for updated information regarding local vaccination supplies and hours, as well as case numbers in the community.

People can continue to find additional providers through the DSHS Vaccine Information page HERE