Adopt a 2020 high school senior Facebook page takes off on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Class of 2020 will not be able to cross the stage.

“They’re not getting to do their graduation like they do every year so we’re just trying to make it special for them,” Liliana Cotton, an area school teacher explained.

However, that is not stopping those in our area from making their last year in high school special.

Thanks to a Facebook page called “Adopt a 2020 Highschool Senior,” some students are getting a proper farewell.

For one teacher her adoptee was someone she already knew.

“I had a soft spot for him all the time because of his situation,”Cotton said.

Jared Cerda, a student at Palo Duro High School worked long hours to help his family after his father had to have both of his legs amputated.

“At first I was like jared wake up, do your work, stop sleeping in class,” Cotton said.

Later, Cotton learned what was going on and encouraged him to push through. When she saw that Jared’s family was looking for someone to make his year special, she decided to help out.



“It was sweet because it was unexpected. I didn’t expect anybody to do that. it really did make my day. and it shows that people really do care about the seniors it really was a touching moment,” Cerda explained.

The Facebook page is still active for people who want to post their children to be “adopted” and for those who want to help a senior.

