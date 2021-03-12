Adolfson & Peterson Construction and Potter County break ground on new district courts building

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the collaborators, Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP), a top national construction management firm and general contractor, HOK Group Inc., a global architecture/engineering firm, and Potter County broke ground today on the new District Courts Building in Amarillo.

County Judge Nancy Tanner, the Potter County Commissioners Court, District Court judges and officials, and representatives from AP and HOK participated in the ceremonial groundbreaking at the site of the new building on the southeast corner of 6th Avenue and Pierce Street, across the street from the existing District Courts Building.

“The Potter Country District Courts Building represents AP’s first project in the great City of Amarillo,” said Brandon Gaeke, regional manager for AP. “In being awarded this project, we were able to meet the County’s budget while leaving the integrity of the initial design plans intact. As a result, the County will have a new, state-of-the-art building that will contribute to its overall growth and provide a suitable base of operations for its elected officials, civil servants and law enforcement.”

Said AP, designed by HOK, the five-story, 158,250-square-foot replacement building will include courtrooms, jury assembly, county offices, courtroom in-custody holding and records storage. The new building will also feature security enhancements including separate sheriff’s access with a vehicle sally port for security and safety, as well as separate access for judges and other elected officials.

“We’re excited to begin construction on the new home of Potter County’s District Courts,” said County Judge Nancy Tanner. “The new building has taken years of coordination and planning. We’ve collaborated closely with HOK and Adolfson & Peterson Construction to design and plan construction on a District Courts Building that will stand the test of time, serve our elected officials and constituents, and provide the County with room for future growth.”

The current District Courts Building was noted as constructed in 1985 and the replacement building will help the County save on recent increasing maintenance and repair costs. Addressing the aging building was a top area of focus in the County’s 2018 Strategic Plan. The new building is scheduled for completion in late 2022.

Said AP, “To ensure the safety of the participants and the local media, AP and Potter County implemented COVID-19 safety protocols – including social distancing and mask wearing – on the construction site.”

AP claimed to have a long history of providing construction management services to municipalities and governmental entities throughout Texas. Current and past projects in the state include the North Dallas Government Center for the City of Dallas, the Marq for the City of Southlake, the Town of Little Elm for the City of Little Elm, Rockwall County Jail for the City of Rockwall, and the Garland Audubon Recreation Center for the City of Garland. Nationally, AP has completed more than 2.2 million square feet of construction work for municipalities and governmental entities since 2016.