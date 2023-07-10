(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 10, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Health System announced that its facility, ADC Endoscopy Specialists, was recently named to Newsweek’s 2023 Top 50 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC) in Texas.

“This level of recognition is a direct reflection of our commitment to providing top-tier services to patients in the region,” said President of the ADC Endoscopy Specialists Board of Directors Dan Beggs, M.D. “We are proud to achieve this ranking for our exceptional performance and humbled to be recognized by other medical professionals.”

According to the announcement, ADC Endoscopy Specialists “provides gastroenterology procedures as well as therapeutic support before, during and after procedures.”

The Newsweek list, the announcement read, publishes these rankings in order to “offer patients confidence in their choice of an ASC.” The rankings are in collaboration with research from Statista.

Check out the full rankings list here and visit the BSA website for more information on the health system and its services.