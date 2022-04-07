Amarillo, TX (KAMR/KCIT) – It is Child Abuse Prevention Month and The Bridge is hosting some activities for the month of April. Executive Director, Shelly Bohannon, tells us that The Bridge has already kicked off some events.

Bohannon says, “So April is child abuse prevention man. And we kicked off the honoring of children who walk through our door with our heroes and legends fundraiser on the 29th of March.”

“And we planted a pinwheel for every child that walked through the bridge doors to receive services from us. We planted 15,157 pinwheels in our front lawn,” Bohannon added

The Bridge is also planning on one more community activity at the end of April.

Bohannon says, “At the end of the month, April 30, we’re doing a mile in their shoes, walk, run, some people don’t like to run, but we have a lot that like to walk in. So it’s a one mile walk starting here at our offices, and just within the neighborhood and then built in here, it’s just a way to come back together and celebrate the children in our community.”

“The registration forms will be going up on our website tomorrow(today). So register for anyone that wants to come,” Bohannon concluded.