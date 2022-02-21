AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College is celebrating multiple victories in the student division at the 2022 American Advertising Awards, according to a press release from AC.

The awards, known as the “ADDYS” and presented on Feb. 17 at Reed Beverage in Amarillo, recognizes “excellence in local student and professional advertising, AC detailed.

The student-produced magazine, “The Current,” took home the Gold Addy award and Student Best of Show for magazine design.

“It is a testament to the focused, relevant instructions of the Arts and Media programs and real relationships formed in this area that our program continues to achieve such greatness,” Derek Weathersbee, a graphic design instructor and magazine adviser said. “These students deserve so much credit. I could not be more proud.”

According to the release, “the magazine focuses on exploring creativity,” with stories that include the “psychology behind creativity.” Taylor Burton and Eden Roberts were co-editors for the issue.

“I am grateful for the acknowledgement,” Burton said. “So much hard work and dedication was poured into this issue of ‘The Current.’ I am proud of my co-editor, Eden, and all of the others who helped us create something worth seeing.”

The magazine, according to AC, will move into the second tier of competition, where the local ADDY winners are set to compete against winners from local clubs in one of 15 district competitions. The national stage of the American Advertising Awards is reached at the third tier.

“Winning Best of Show demonstrates the high level of education and career preparation that mass media and graphic design students receive from Amarillo College,” Jill Gibson, mass media program chair and student media adviser, said.