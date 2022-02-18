AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced its fourth Art Force Piano Series event to be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, according to a press release from AC. The event will be open and free to the public.

Dr. Slawomir Dobrzanski, professor of music at Kansas State University, will be the featured pianist at the concert, located at AC’s Washington Street Campus.

AC added that Dobrazanski will feature music from distinguished composers from Eastern and Central Europe including Maria Szymanowska, the first woman in history to become a professional virtuoso pianist and composer; Anton de Kontski, a noted friend of Frédéric Chopin who undertook a grand concert tour around the world; and Karoly Agghazy, an accomplished Hungarian student of Franz Liszt.

Dobranzski is described by AC as “a soloist and chamber musician who has performed in more than 20 countries on 4 continents.”