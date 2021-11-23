AC’s Southern Light Gallery features photographers journey to Cuba

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Photographer Patricia D. Richards details her journey to Cuba in the images that she captures, and AC is celebrating her work with an exhibit currently on display at its Southern Light Gallery till Feb 2.

According to Amarillo College, Richards spend years trying to obtain a visa to the island nation of Cuba, when she finally reached her goal in 2011 and began creating her project, “Unexpected Cuba,” which is located on the first floor of the Ware Student Commons on AC’s Washington Street Campus and free to the public.

“Cuba, cut off from American travel by her island location, her dictator, the U.S. State Department, and several presidents, had always been an enigma to me,” Richards said. “Whenever I would think about visiting there, I was told there was no legal way to get there.”

“I finally got my visa. Once there, everything I discovered was unexpected, including the use of color, which was all-consuming,” Richards said.

Richards was born in California and grew up in Seattle, where she received a bachelor’s degree in drama from the University of Washington, a master’s of fine arts degree from Southern Methodist University, AC detailed.

AC added that Richards has received a Mid-America Arts Alliance/National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship in Photography in 1991 and teaches photography at Tarrant County College in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Her photography can be seen in many galleries across the country including, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Amon Carter Museum in Fort Worth, the Houston Museum of Fine Arts, The Birmingham Museum of Art, and the Smithsonian Institution.

For more information about the Patricia D. Richards photo exhibit or the Southern Light Gallery, please contact René West, associate professor of photography, at rwest@actx.edu or 806-345-5654.

