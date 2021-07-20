AC’s in-person enrollment services to begin July 31

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced its in-person enrollment access to the registration process for students set to begin on Saturday, July 31 at the Washington Street Campus, according to a press release from the Amarillo College Communication Dept.

The release explained that AC professionals will offer services and guidance with the registration process, financial aid, and testing and campus tours. Saturday hours will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1;00 p.m. at the Student Services Center.

“So many people have busy schedules and have trouble getting here on weekdays, but we want everybody to be able to participate at Amarillo College,” said Bob Austin, vice president of enrollment management. “Any enrollment services folks might need will now be available on Saturdays.”

2021 Fall Semester classes will begin on Monday, Aug. 23 and for more information on the upcoming fall semester or enrolling process at AC, contact AskAC at (806) 371-5000 or students can stop by the Washington campus.