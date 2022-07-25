AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo College Police Department announced that the department will host an event to observe National Night Out from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on August 2 at the college’s Washington Street campus.

The event will be on the southern half of the campus’s parking lot one, which stretches along Washington Street between 21st and 22nd Ave.

The theme of this year’s event is public safety, according to a news release from the college. Kids are encouraged to bring their bicycles to participate in a bike safety course. There will also be inflatables, free hotdogs and snow cones, face painting and safety-related booths and activities.

Last year, the event drew hundreds of people. Scott Acker, the department’s chief, said the Amarillo College Police Department is hopeful that more will turn out this time around.

“We love the idea of building bridges and strengthening our ties with the community,” Acker said in the release. “Police and their neighbors shouldn`t have to come together only in times of emergency; we can have fun together, too. Everybody sure seemed like they had fun last year, so hopefully word has gotten around, and even more folks will join us this year. We’re trying to make National Night Out bigger and better, and we can’t wait to see everybody here.”

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood friendship. It is celebrated by millions of neighbors across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide, generally on the first Tuesday in August.