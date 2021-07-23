Accused Levelland shooter has been federally charged

LEVELLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) The man who allegedly shot and killed a SWAT Officer in Levelland has been federally charged.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Texas, Omar Soto-Chavira, 22, who allegedly shot and killed Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Josh Bartlett during a standoff in Levelland has been charged with assaulting a federal officer responding to the scene, that was announced by Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah.

Soto-Chavira was charged by a criminal complaint on Friday with one count of forcibly assaulting a federal officer engaged in the performance of official duties. Soto-Chavira has also been charged by the state with capital murder.

On July 15, four officers were shot and wounded in Levelland as part of a barricaded subject situation that afternoon in the 1100 block of 10th Street. The call started at 1:12 p.m. for someone who was “possibly armed.”

If convicted in the federal case, Soto-Chavira faces up to 20 years in federal prison. If convicted on state charges he faces a potential death sentence.