AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a new report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more U.S. teen girls are experiencing increased sadness and violence.

In this new report from the CDC, nearly 3 in 5 U.S. teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021, double that of boys, representing a nearly 60% increase and the highest level reported over the past decade.

That report was developed by the CDC’s Division of Adolescent and School Health to highlight the national Youth Risk Behavior Survey data and is collected every two years among a nationally representative sample of U.S. high school students.

The report goes on to say that 40% of high school students felt so sad or hopeless that they could not engage in their regular activities for at least two weeks during the previous year.

“I think what it is shining a light on is that our teens are under an incredible amount of stress. They are under an incredible amount of stress to perform, to perform at a very high level. To perform academically at a high level, to be able to be to do 900 things at once, to be able to look and dress and act a certain way,” said Belinda Crelia-Palacios, executive director of the Amarillo Children’s Home.

That increase in hopelessness in teen girls can be attributed to multiple factors:

“One, it has to do with social media and the impact social media has on their lives, as well as sexual violence. Because what you see is that teen girls are more apt to experience sexual violence, in fact, it’s 1 in 5 teen girls have reported they have been involved in some kind of sexually violent episode in the past year and then there is 1 in 10 that said that ever in their lifetime they have been forced to be involved in some sort of sexual activity,” said Palacios.

Palacios said girls that experience sexual violence can greatly be affected.

“Their self-esteem tends to be low. They tend to view themselves only as just a commodity, and not as a person sometimes and that can really affect how they engage with others,” said Palacios.

The CDC added that nearly 1in 3 teen girls seriously considered attempting suicide, up nearly 60% from a decade ago and 10% of youth attempted suicide one or more times.

“We know that, that it’s an important reminder that we can’t slow down in our efforts to stop suicide and improve mental health among our youth, especially our female youth and our teens,” said West Texas Area Director of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Tracy Sommers.

Sommers said we have to create honest conversations about mental health.

“We have to provide these resources and education in our community, and in our homes and in our schools and we have to foster that environment that it is ok that you do not feel good and to talk about it and really bring mental health is just as important as your physical health,” said Sommers.

Also in that report, findings show that high and worsening levels of persistent sadness or hopelessness are across all racial and ethnic groups and that reported suicide attempts increased among Black and White youth.

The report also found 52% of LGBTQ+ students had recently experienced poor mental health and more than 1 in 5 attempted suicide in the past year.

Some of the recommendations the CDC report called for included, increasing school connectedness across all grades and for all youth, increasing access to needed services by improving school-based services and connecting youth and families to community-based sources of care, and implementing quality health education for all grades.

Sommers provided some extra tips you can follow when it comes to talking about suicide:

Have an honest conversation

Talk to them in private Listen to their story Tell them you care about them Ask directly if they are thinking about suicide Encourage them to seek treatment or contact their doctor or therapist Avoid debating the value of life, minimizing their problems, or giving advice

Assume you’re the only one who will reach out

If You’re Concerned About Someone: Talk in Private Listen to their story, and let them know you care. Ask directly about suicide, calmly and without judgment. Show understanding and take their concerns seriously. Let them know their life matters to you. That one conversation could save a life.



If a Person Says They Are Thinking About Suicide: Take the Person Seriously Someone considering suicide is experiencing a life-threatening health crisis and may not believe they can be helped. Work with them to keep them safely away from lethal means like firearms and drugs and remind them that their suffering is temporary. Stay with them and call or text 988 for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Be sure to follow up with them after the crisis to see how they’re doing. If You’re Struggling Don’t Wait for Someone to Reach Out Seek mental health treatment, or tell your clinician about your suicidal thinking. Treat yourself like you would treat someone else who needs your help.



If a person says they are considering suicide Take the person seriously Stay with them Help them remove lethal means Call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline Text TALK to 741741 to text with a trained crisis counselor from the Crisis Text Line Escort them to mental health services or an emergency room



You can contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline if you are experiencing mental health-related distress or are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support. The 988 Lifeline is confidential, free, and available 24/7 and 365 days a year.