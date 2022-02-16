AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to district officials, Amarillo Independent School District high school students will be given a performance Wednesday from the highly-acclaimed Moipei Triplets.

Expected to be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Tascosa High School Auditorium, district officials described that each performance will be followed by a Q&A session with students.

According to the Amarillo Opera, the Moipei Triplets – Mary, Maggie, and Marta – are a highly acclaimed vocal group originally from Nairobi, Kenya, and currently residing in San Antonio. Their repertoire includes opera, classic, jazz, music theatre, pop, and South African music. They studied music at St. Mary University after receiving full scholarships and are accomplished instrumentalists, as well as vocalists. Their musical journey began at the Kenya Music Festival competitions where they were awarded 1st place honors for four consecutive years. The triplets have performed for numerous international audiences and have received some of the highest awards in the music industry.