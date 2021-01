AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department reported responding to a fire in a vacant residence on south Pittsburg Street earlier today.

AFD reported that the first unit on the scene found the home with a large amount of fire coming out of the roof. Six units in total put out the fire quickly from the outside.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal Office was reported to rule the fire an accident.

