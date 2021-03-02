Accident north of Civic Center involves AMS vehicle

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has re-requested that an additional 32 counties be added to the federal Major Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance. This addition includes multiple counties in the High Plains.

Reported by his office, the Governor originally requested Individual Assistance for all 254 Texas counties on Feb. 18. On Feb. 20, the White House partially approved Texas' request for a Major Disaster Declaration. The partial approval included Individual Assistance in 77 counties and Public Assistance (Emergency Protective Measures only) in all 254 counties. An additional 31 counties were approved by FEMA on Feb. 22 with 18 counties approved on Feb. 26 for a total of 126 counties added to the declaration.