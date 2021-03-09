Accident injures multiple, may impact traffic on FM 1912 and NE 8th Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department is on scene at an accident on FM 1912 and northeast 8th Street, where multiple vehicles have been involved and three people have been taken to the hospital.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area while officials respond to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

