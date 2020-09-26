Accident in Amarillo results in pedestrians death

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An accident in Amarillo Saturday night left one person dead, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

The APD said on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7:01 a.m., they were called to the 4500 block of Bell Street due to an accident that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

APD said Susan Lee, a 56-year-old female of Amarillo, was crossing Bell Street, heading east on foot, not in a crosswalk. According to APD, Lee walked in front of a vehicle that was heading north and died at the scene of injuries received in the collision.

The driver of the Range Rover was uninjured in the crash, according to officials.

The incident is still being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

More from MyHighPlains.com: