Accident around I-40 and Lakeside may impact traffic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the NWS Amarillo Twitter, an accident has been reported at I-40 and Lakeside. Drivers are encouraged to go with caution, and be aware of obstruction and emergency services.
