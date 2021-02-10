Accident around I-40 and Lakeside may impact traffic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University named Pedro Melendez the newest faculty member of the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine. Melendez has 30 years of experience in beef and dairy cattle production, medicine, and nutrition.

Melendez spent the last three years as a clinical associate professor at the University of Georgia where he taught courses in population health, veterinary research and health maintenance of domestic and wild animal populations, Texas Tech said.