AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AccentCare Hospice announced a “memorial butterfly release” ceremony set to take place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 15 at First Presbyterian Church, located at 1100 S. Harrison.

AccentCare Hospice explained the connection that an individual can have as they release a butterfly in remembrance of loved ones as a way to alleviate grief for children and adults.

According to AccentCare, in Native American, Japanese, and Chinese cultures, butterflies represent hope, and rejuvenation and in Filipino oral tradition, butterflies were said to “be a sign of a deceased loved one making their presence felt.”

The ceremony will feature the Amarillo High School Choir who are set to sing, along with the Caprock High School JROTC who will present the color guard. AccentCare Hospice asked that the public call 806-352-4303 to RSVP by Sept. 2.

AccentCare added that interest individuals can purchase a butterfly if they wish to release it in the courtyard of the church.