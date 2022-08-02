AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Academy Sports + Outdoors announced that it will donate a $100 back-to-school shopping spree to seven local students with Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo at 2:00 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Academy added that the shopping spree aimed to “ensure students have the essentials they need ahead of the school year.”

Along with the shopping spree, Academy is set to participate in the annual sales tax holiday which runs from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7.

For more information on the Texas sales tax holiday and what items will be included, check out previous MyHighPlains coverage.