AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amy Philpot is ready to hit the road running.

“I love it there,” the AC Truck Driving Academy Student Driver said. “I like just getting on the road and just going.”

A soon to be fully licensed and certified truck driver, she’s a rare sight in a male dominated industry.

“I get a lot of stares as I’m driving down the (Amarillo) Boulevard, women usually don’t do truck driving, but there’s some out there!”, she said excitedly.

You’ve heard a lot about supply chain issues lately, and despite high fuel costs, historic inflation, and COVID-19 hitting the economy hard, AC Supplemental Trucking Instructor Michael McgGuder says the industry is still rolling.

“The trucking industry is heavily looking for new drivers,” McGruder said. “So it’s a major increase in enrollment.”

That increase in classes reflects the increase in freight in the red-hot industry.

“We have a day course, which is eight weeks long from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and we also have a night course from 5, I believe to 9 p.m.,” he explained.

According to the American Association of Trucking, freight volume is expected to grow by 24% this year alone.

Potential employers are leaving no wheel unturned looking for drivers.

“We have a job fair of 10 to 15 different companies come recruit you throughout the course,” McGruder told us.

With demand currently outpacing supply, McGruder said AC students can write their own paychecks.

“There’s no ceiling, anywhere from $65,000 to $150,000 coming out the gate,” he said.

It’s a career shift Amy Philpot is approaching full throttle.

“I love it. I didn’t think I would like it, or I would be this far in it, but I’m doing very well,” she said.

McGruder said AC’s next truck driving classes will start August 22.

For more information, click here.