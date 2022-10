AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo College announced the renaming of the fitness center after a generous benefactor donated a “major gift.”

The renaming is set for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the center, located on Washington Street and SW 24th Ave.

Officials noted that the event will recognize “one of the largest single philanthropic gifts ever received by Amarillo College.”

The benefactor, officials added, is a founding sponsor of AC Athletics.