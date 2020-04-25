AC suspends summer Kids College and Community Enrichment classes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced the suspending of its Summer Kids College and Community enrichment classes.

The college announced the suspending of the summer activities on April, 24, due to the uncertainties of COVID-19. The college said the decision was made for the safety of participants and instructors.

Amarillo College is considered an essential business by the city of Amarillo and has remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic, but only with the bare minimum of on-campus employees.

The college is looking at online options as possible alternatives, for the summer activities. Amarillo College said they are inviting anyone interested to check for updates at the Continuing Education website: https://www.actx.edu/ce/.

If you would like more information about the status of AC’s Kids College and Community Enrichment offerings, you can do so by calling, (806) 371-2900.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: