AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2023-24 Amarillo College Student Government Association team has made history with the school’s first all-women leadership team.

During the spring election, seven women were elected by the student body to serve throughout the upcoming year. SGA represents the student body in regard to the Board of Regents, administration, and faculty and works to enhance student life.

The leadership team includes the following students, President Sophia Velazquez, Vice President Makayla Caudillo, Secretary Karime Vargas, Parliamentarian Jocelyn Baca, historian Maiya Maldonado, and leadership and development chair Chit Pyu.

Caudillo said the all-female team is important because it shows diversity and that women are capable of leading.

“I just think it’s kind of a big deal because we are the first woman group of officers,” said Caudillo. “Our mission is still the same. We’re still serving our students. Our parents are older students. It’s just kind of historic that it’s just an all-girls group.”

An objective for the upcoming academic year is to enhance outreach to underserved students that are non-traditional including students online, high schoolers that are dual enrolled, and parents.

“We serve students that are moms, dads, we serve parents as well,” said Vargas. “We like to include all of our students, not just our students on campus, we would like to include all of our students.”

Leadership and Development Chair Pyu shared that they have faced challenges but the group of leaders communicates and works together well, and she is sure they can overcome any obstacle.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s male or female we’re still doing the same thing,” said Pyu. “We’re still serving the same people. The things that we have to get done, we’re still doing it the same way. It’s the student body, we’re just trying to give everybody a fair place to be in.”

Student Life Coordinator and Student Government Advisor Jenna Welch shared that having an all-female leadership team wasn’t the goal or expected. However, she is excited to work with leaders who want to serve.

“The goal was never to have an all-female team, that’s just how it happened,” said Welch. I’m excited to have a team of people that are excited. That’s what I look for every year when getting a new officer team, it’s not for specific people, but people that are excited to take on the challenge of serving in their positions.”

Welch continued, “I’m really excited to see how they take their passion and put it into action. Right now, they’re very excited, they’ve done a lot of planning, but they haven’t got to execute what they’ve put all this time and effort into yet. So, I’m excited to see once the semester starts, all their planning and time come to fruition and see their hard work pay off.”

According to Welch, SGA will serve 8,000 students, and the leadership team was selected by their peers and showcased their abilities to the student body. Welch adds that while there may not be gender diversity the group has other diverse aspects.

“I know that they’re going to do really well serving the wide range of students that we have at Amarillo College,” said Welch.