AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College said as part of its observance of Hispanic Heritage Month it will present a musical project that will honor the Latin American immigrant population that is living in the U.S.

“Our Rhythms, Our Voices” will be presented by Javier Jara and his team of collaborators at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Concert Hall Theater on AC’s Washington Street Campus.

AC said in its news release that support for this event is provided by the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Los Barrios, and by the AC Foundation, which set out to raise funding to help lift the Los Barrios de Amarillo Scholarship fund from $20,000 to $50,000.

AC said the event would be free and open to the public.