AC repairs in high demand, more costly due to parts shortages

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If your air conditioning breaks down this summer, it could take longer than expected to fix and cost more than normal.

During this heatwave, the owner of Avalos Heating and Air, LLC, Francisco Avalos, said there is plenty of demand for air conditioning repairs.

“Some days, we’re seeing as much as 15 and 20 service calls per day, which is way above average,” Avalos said.

He said with five technicians, any repairs might take a while. Each technician has four to five calls, which two about two hours each.

“In some cases, yes, you can be waiting for a couple of days before we can make it to your home.”

The demand is affecting their competition, too.

“One of the things that’s not uncommon is for people to call and say, ‘Hey, we normally have a different provider, but they can’t get to us for a week,’ and since we’re able to be a little more efficient, we can get to them a little faster,” he continued.

Because of parts shortages, Avalos said the price of an AC repair is about 20-30% more expensive.

“There’s a lot of things happening with the covid, and the shortage of supplies, and manufacturing and different things. So, pricing in different areas have doubled and even tripled in some things, and parts are harder to get, even brand new air conditioners are also hard to get. So it’s a little complicated.”

He said one cost increased exponentially.

“Refrigerant has almost tripled in price from last year to this year,” Avalos said.

But, he said preventive maintenance is key to avoiding costly AC work in the summer.

“Starting with the air filter is the number one thing,” Avalos said, encouraging people to change it every three months or so. “Of course, having a professional technician come and service your unit, clean it, make sure electronics are working, refrigerant levels are okay. It’s a big step to prevent malfunctions.”

He said springtime is the best option for maintenance, so the AC system is ready for summer.

Avalos shared another helpful tip—avoid cranking the thermostat to a lower temperature.

“It can put more stress on it. So, I would say keep it above 70 degrees and it’d be a safe temperature,” he added.

Avalos also said he does not expect the demand the slow down in the immediate future.