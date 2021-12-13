AC recieves grant to expand nursing program by adding night classes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced it has received a grant of $250,000 from the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation to expand capacity in the Associate Degree Nursing program by adding night classes.

AC said the night classes will allow it to not only enroll and produce more registered nurses but will also allow them to complete their time at AC by a full semester.

The Harrington grant will help fund additional nursing faculty and provide night nursing students with a $500 stipend each semester to help cover costs of tuition, fees, books, and supplies said the college.

“The Panhandle of Texas that we serve has great need for more professional nurses,” Matos said. “Night classes will meet the needs of many for whom daytime classes are prohibitive due to family or employment obligations.”

AC continues saying that another advantage of the program expansion is the impact it will have on the number of students accepted into nursing at AC each Spring and Fall semester.

