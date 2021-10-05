AC Music Department features accomplished musicians in Art Force Piano Series

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College Music Department is celebrating iconic music through performances by accomplished visiting pianists and AC Musicians.

The concerts are free and open to the public and the piano series is sponsored by Art Force Amarillo.

The first concert in the series was on Oct. 5 at the concert Hall theatre, and the performers were all current or former AC Faculty.

The Art Force Piano Series will continue with the following four concerts: