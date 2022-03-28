AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College (AC) took home multiple first-place awards from the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association (TIPA) convention on March 23-26 in Fort Worth, according to a news release from AC.

The college, AC detailed, captured first-place prizes for published work by Shawn McCrea, a photography and graphic design major, and both Lance Hooper and Cailey Dinga, mass media majors, while the entire staff of the AC student newspaper, “The Ranger,” won the first-place award.

“It was so interesting and amazing to witness so much creativity in one room,” said Raygan Lopez, a mass media major and editor-in-chief of “The Ranger.”

Lopez further explained that one of the highlights of the weekend was having the opportunity to compete in a live journalism contest which included topics from television announcing to photography and news writing stating, “To compete was nerve-wracking at first, but I knew I had the support from my advisers and staff.”

AC added that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the convention was put off for two years and was now back and ready to welcome students across Texas.

“Being around so many like-minded people with such different personalities was a fun way to create connections and friendships,” Rylee Moore, a psychology major and “The Ranger” page editor, said. “We got to grow as individuals through our competitions and grow as a staff by supporting each other through the process. It’s a great opportunity provided to students, and I’m grateful for the experience.”

Daniel Antillon, a general studies major, won an honorable mention in both the live video news and radio announcing the contest, the release said.

AC’s Daniel Antillon competes in the live radio announcing contest at the TIPA convention.

AC students were accompanied by Maddisun Fowler, student media coordinator, and Jill Gibson, media, arts, and communication department chair. According to AC, Gibson serves as the president of the companion organization, the Texas Community College Journalism Association (TCCJA).

The event included workshops presented by media professionals, with this year’s convention featuring a job fair for students and one-on-one critiques with journalists.

According to AC, Fred Stewart, longtime executive director, was honored and inducted into the TIPA Hall of Fame, while Kelly Lash, from Rice University, won the annual adviser of the year award. The release stated, “Lash’s recent sudden and unexpected death left students and fellow advisers shaken.”

“Seeing Kelly recognized brought tears to my eyes,” Gibson said. “Kelly trained me to be a student media adviser, and she was an amazing example of the kind of person every adviser should be

AC released the following list of awards:

In-depth Reporting, Ranger Staff – 1st place

Advertising/PSA/Promo, Lance Hooper – 1st place

Editorial page/spread design, Cailey Dinga – 1st place

Feature photo, Shawn McCrea – 1st place

Multimedia Feature, Ranger staff – 2nd place

General news video story, Daniel Antillon – 2nd place

Overall design web, Ranger staff – 2nd place

Cover design general magazine, Taylor Burton and Eden Roberts – 2nd place

Advertising/PSA/promo, Cooper Barnett – 2nd place

General news story, Jo Early – 2nd place

Breaking news, Rylee Moore – 3rd place

Overall Excellence Newspaper, Ranger staff – 3rd place

Cover design newspaper, Shawn McCrea – 3rd place

Static information graphic, Shawn McCrea – 3rd place

Photo illustration, Arine Garin – 3rd place

Overall design general magazine, Taylor Burton and Eden Roberts – 3rd place

Editorial, Nicholas Bandy – 3rd place

Feature story, Jo Early – 3rd place

General news multimedia story, Ranger Staff – 3rd place

Editorial page/spread design, Cailey Dinga – Honorable Mention

Editorial, Caylee Hanna – Honorable Mention

Illustration, Isaac Galan – Honorable Mention

Live contest Radio announcing, Daniel Antillon – Honorable Mention

Live contest Radio announcing, Daniel Antillon – Honorable Mention

To learn more about AC Student Media and the students’ work, visit “The Ranger” online at https://acranger.com/. To learn more about TIPA, the nation’s oldest and largest college media organization, go to http://texasipa.org/.